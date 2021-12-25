Rashmika Mandanna looks drop dead gorgeous in black chiffon saree; PHOTOS

Rashmika Mandanna is enjoying the tremendous success of her latest venture Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun. Beside her powerful screen presence, the actress is also famous for her fashion game. The Bheeshma star never fails to impress the fashion police with her impeccable taste. Recently, she looked enchanting in a black saree and strap blouse. The look was completed with gorgeous silver earning and brown matt makeup. Posting the glamorous still on Instagram she wrote, “Let’s begin”.

This latest click of the actress has taken the social media by storm. Rashmika Mandanna has been treating her fans with such breathtaking pictures frequently. Just a few days ago, the actress touched 25 million followers mark on Instagram.

Check out the post below:

Rashmika Mandanna’s most recent release with Allu Arjun, Pushpa has been very well received by the viewers. The Sukumar directorial has managed to do great business at the box office and is also being critically praised.

Now taking about her upcoming projects, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in Shantanu Bagchi’s spy thriller Mission Majnu. The movie, which also stars hunk Sidharth Malhotra as lead, will mark Rashmika Mandanna's bollywood debut. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta under the banners of RSVP Movies and Guilty By Association Media LLP, Mission Majnu is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 13, 2022. The film will also star Mohsin Khan, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Zakir Hussain, Kumud Mishra and Arjan Bajwa in crucial roles along with others.

Also Read: Christmas 2021: KGF Chapter 2 star Yash & Radhika Pandit’s kids celebrate the festival of joy