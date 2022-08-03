Rashmika Mandanna looks ethereal in ethnic dress for promotions of Dulquer Salmaan co-starrer Sita Ramam; PICS

Rashmika Mandanna is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Sita Ramam, which also features Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. The actress opted for an ethnic floral dress with a stripped dupatta for the promotions. She styled her hair in a fishtail and went for minimal make-up with pink cheeks and peach lipstick. Statement earrings and heels rounded off her look perfectly well.

Rashmika Mandanna impressed the audience with her performances on the silver screen, which has led her to earn a huge fan following. Rashmika is frequently photographed by the paparazzi as and when she steps out in the city, outside her gym, promotions or at the airport.

Rashmika Mandanna is playing the role of Afreen, a Kashmiri Muslim in Sita Ramam. She plays the role of a narrator in the love story of Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur. Dulquer Salman will comprise the role of Lieutenant Ram, an army officer stationed in Kashmir while Mrunal will step into the shoes of Sita Mahalakshmi, his love interest. The film promises a heart-touching epic love story amidst the backdrop of a war.

Sita Ramam also stars Sumanth, Tharun Bhascker, Gautham Menon, Bhumika Chawla, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma. Backed by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema, the movie is being presented by Vyjayanthi. This much-awaited drama is slated for release on 5th August this year.