Rashmika Mandanna looks gorgeous in pink hoodie as she gets clicked post shoot in the city; PICS

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most adored actresses in India. Her cute antics gave her the title of ‘National Crush’. She enjoys a massive fan following and it is not wrong to say that she is ruling the Indian Film Industry, churning successful films and being a part of big movie projects. The 25-year-old actress also stays quite active on Instagram and keeps updating her fans. Speaking of which, just a while ago, Rashmika was spotted post shoot in the city.

Rashmika Mandanna got papped post shoot in the city. The actress looked very gorgeous in the pink hoodie that she wore. She was in a very chirpy mood as she left the building premises. She posed for the photographers and gave them some amazing clicks. Rashmika has been balancing her work in different industries very well. As we report, she is working in films of 4 different languages, simultaneously, and that only shows her hunger for work and her passion towards her craft. Her next theatrical release is Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and the inside reports for the same are encouraging.

Have a look at Rashmika Mandanna getting spotted post shoot in the city:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna recently completed five years in the showbiz. She started her career with a Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016 and has also appeared in several Telugu films. She last appeared in 2022's bi-lingual hit film Sita Ramam with Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur. As about Rashmika's future movie projects, she will be making her much-awaited Bollywood debut with Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan. The film releases on 7th October. She is a part of Mission Majnu, opposite Sidharth Malhotra, which will see a direct digital release. She will also be seen in Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Rashmika has teamed up with Tiger Shroff for Karan Johar's next feature, Screw Dheela. On July 25, Karan Johar gave a glimpse of Tiger Shroff starrer as he dropped the teaser. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is aiming for a late 2023 release.

