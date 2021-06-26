Rashmika Mandanna looks mesmerising as she shares her monochrome photo in an elegant dress

Rashmika Mandanna has a line up of films in her kitty including her two Bollywood films namely Mission Majnu and Goodbye apart from her most awaited Tollywood flick Pushpa.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is one of the stars who never fail to impress fans with her style. From time to time, the Dear Comrade star also gives everyone a sneak peek into her everyday routine and leaves them feeling relatable. Speaking of this, Rashmika's recent selfie which she shared on her Instagram space has come as a huge treat to her fans. In the photo, the Geetha Govindam star can be seen in an elegant dress.

It is well known that Rashmika was juggling from sets to sets before the lockdown as she has a line up of most expected projects in her kitty. She was also spotted outside her gym very frequently. Meanwhile, on the work front, other than her Bollywood debut Mission Manju, she has yet another Bollywood film in her kitty titled Goodbye, where she will be sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

See the photo here:

Also Read: Beast: Pooja Hegde shares a glimpse of her practice session as she preps for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer

It is expected that more details about the film will be shared by the makers soon. Some reports suggest that Rashmika will be brought on board as the leading lady for Suriya’s upcoming film Aruvaa. As far as Mission Majnu is concerned, She will be next seen in Pushpa with Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, it is expected that the makers will reveal her first look for the film soon. She was last seen in the recently released Tamil film Sulthan with Karthi as the male lead.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×