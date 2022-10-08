Rashmika Mandanna looks pretty as she shares FIRST PIC from Maldives vacation with Vijay Deverakonda

Clad in a floral maxi dress, Rashmika Mandanna clicked a mirror selfie with a tropical view in the background. She captioned the pic, Hi loves with a white heart.

The most popular rumoured couple of the South, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are on holiday in the Maldives currently. Yesterday, the duo were clicked at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off together to the tropical island. Now, the Pushpa actress shared a beautiful pic from her Maldives vacation with Vijay.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's chemistry has always been talk of the town after they starred in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their constant support, friendship and casual meeting have added fuel to their relationship rumours, although they stated to be 'just friends.'

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted together at the airport on October 7. The couple kept it low-key at the airport and had minimal interaction with the fans and paparazzi. Although they both came separately in respective cars, their destination is reportedly the same, Maldives. With Rashmika's post, it is confirmed.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna never confirmed or denied dating. However, their recent diplomatic answers when the media addressed the dating rumours have managed to catch the attention, be it at Koffee With Karan or during movie promotions.

Coming to the professional front, Rashmika is basking in the success of her Hindi film Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan. The film marked her debut in Bollywood. The actress has Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun, Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay, which she will resume after her vacation.

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Puri Jagannadh's directorial Liger, which tanked at the box office with poor reviews. The film also starred Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson, and Ramya Krishnan. He announced his next also with Puri itself, titled Jana Gana Mana. However, rumours state that the film has been shelved due to the flop of Liger. Pooja Hegde is the female of the Jana Gana Mana. In fact, they also wrapped up the first schedule of the film before the release of Liger.