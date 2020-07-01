Rashmika Mandanna looks radiant in THIS post workout photo sans makeup and wins over fans

In the photo, she can be seen radiant in the work out glow and we cannot help but fall in love all over again with her raw beauty in the photo.

After the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu and Bheeshma with Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna shot to a huge fame in the South entertainment industry. The queen of expressions has now posted a post work out selfie on her Instagram stories sans makeup. In the photo, she can be seen radiant in the work out glow and we cannot help but fall in love all over again with her raw beauty in the photo.

As soon as the photo came up online, netizens started sharing it, expressing how awestruck they are with Rashmika’s beauty. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika has reportedly planned to increase her remuneration and started discussions for new movies with big banners. It is well known that she had signed Allu Arjun’s Pushpa last November itself. Rashmika has also wrapped up the shooting of her portions for a Tamil movie with Karthi. As soon as the lockdown is lifted, she will join the sets of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa.

Check out her Instagram post here:

She made the headlines recently after reports emerged on her huge remuneration for Pushpa. It is being reported that she’s getting Rs 1 Crore as remuneration for Pushpa. Within a span of a few months, Rashmika has gained huge popularity with a series of hit movies. More than anything, her cute expressions have become a huge hit among the audience. Now that she has paired up with top Tollywood stars Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun, the actor is apparently eyeing to sign films with Jr NTR, Ram Charan and other top stars.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×