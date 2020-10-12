Rashmika Mandanna looks ravishing in pink workout outfit as she poses for shutterbugs; See PHOTOS

As the nation is slowly limping back to normalcy, Rashmika Mandanna is being spotted almost every day as she is stepping out for various reasons.

Sensational South star Rashmika Mandanna was spotted in comfy outfit as she was spotted on her way to the gym. She was seen in a pastel pink outfit and pink legging as she posed for the shutterbugs who surrounded her. She completed the overall outfit with rounded sunglasses. As the country is slowly limping back to normalcy, Rashmika is being spotted in gym often.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film, though it locked horns with Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, was a huge hit at the box office. She will be next seen sharing the screen space with Allu Arjun in the film Pushpa. The film will release in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Pushpa will have music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Directed by Sukumaran, more updates about the film are expected to be made by the makers soon. She also has a yet to be titled Kollywood film with Karthi as the male lead. With her social media posts, she has been entertaining her fans and updating her followers with her whereabouts. She has also been giving beauty tips and how important it is to take care of one’s health. It is expected that more official details about her upcoming film will be made soon.

