Rashmika Mandanna looks ravishing as she enjoys the sunset by the beach; See post

South Star Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram space and shared a photo of herself. In the photo, she can be seen enjoying the sunset by the beach. Sharing it, she insisted on the importance to choose peace and happiness over everything else. She wrote on the photo sharing application, “Choose peace and happiness”. In a messy bun and an oversized tee, Rashmika was seen having a whale of time. Her fans took to the comments section and expressed how motivating her posts are.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film, though it locked horns with Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, was a huge hit at the box office. She will be next seen sharing the screen space with Allu Arjun in the film Pushpa. The film will release in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Pushpa will have music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Directed by Sukumaran, more updates about the film are expected to be made by the makers soon. She also has a yet to be titled Kollywood film with Karthi as the male lead. With her social media posts, she has been entertaining her fans and updating her followers with her whereabouts. She has also been giving beauty tips and how important it is to take care of one’s health. It is expected that more official details about her upcoming film will be made soon.

