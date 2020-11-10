Rashmika Mandanna looks like a ray of sunshine in her yellow outfit with a thigh high slit; See Pic

Rashmika Mandanna surely knows how to make heads turn with her impeccable style sense. Check out her latest post.

The latest picture shared by Rashmika Mandanna sees her in a bright yellow coloured dress. The stunner is looking like a ray of sunshine in her latest photo. The sultry siren Rashmika Mandanna is nailing her chic outfit with a thigh high slit like a true diva. The actress surely knows how to make heads turn with her impeccable style sense. The Geetha Govindam actress is happily pouting away in a bright looking stylish dress. The stunner enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. The fans and followers of the southern beauty are delighted to see her latest picture.

On the work front, the gorgeous actress Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the upcoming film called Pushpa. The news reports about the southern actress state that she will be joining the cast and crew of the Allu Arjun starrer as the shoot resumes. The upcoming action drama is helmed by well known south director Sukumar. The film will reportedly see the lead actor Allu Arjun as a truck driver, who is associated with the smuggling of red sandalwood. The makers of the much awaited film Pushpa announced recently that the team will resume its filming work from 10 November.

The news reports also state that the highly anticipated Allu Arjun starrer will revolve around the topic of red sandalwood smuggling. The stunning actress Rashmika Mandanna also featured in the film titled Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu.

