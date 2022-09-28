Rashmika Mandanna looks stylish in a blue and pink Indo-Western attire during Goodbye promotions

Rashmika Mandanna is on a promotional spree for her Bollywood debut movie, Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan. As we informed you earlier, the National Crush was spotted yesterday on the sets of the dancing reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. The Pushpa star looked stunning in blue and pink Indo-western attire as she filmed the episode. With open tresses, statement earrings, and complementing makeup, she was a sight for the sore eyes in her recent avatar. Also, Rashmika Mandanna took to the story section of her Instagram and shared a picture standing on the stage of a Navratri pandal alongside Falguni Pathak, with a sea of people behind them. Both the ladies flaunted their dazzling smiles as they posed for a picture captioned, “an evening well spent in Mumbai with the Dandiya (queen) & my loves…Happy Navratri (red heart emoji) (flower emoji) @falgunipathak12.”

