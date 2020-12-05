Rashmika Mandanna looks sultry and sensual in a desi outfit; Check out the mesmerising PHOTO

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram space and shared a photo of herself in a desi outfit which has turned out to be a huge hit.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the actresses who has become highly popular in the recent past. With her jaw dropping performance in the latest megahit venture, Sarileru Neekevvaru, she became even more well-known. Apart from her performances in films, she also keeps her fans and followers engaged with her social media posts. In her recent Instagram post, Rashmika has shared a photo of herself, where she is seen in an alluring desi outfit.

With her killer expressions and unbelievable looks, this photo has come as yet another unmissable one to her fans. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika was last seen in two Tollywood films namely Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma and both the films turned out to be blockbusters.

She will be next seen in Pushpa with Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, the film’s shooting was started a couple of days back. While photos of Allu Arjun from the sets were shared online, it is still not sure if Rashmika has joined the sets. It is expected that more details about her joining the sets will be revealed by the makers soon. Earlier in the last month, she announced on social media that the shooting of her upcoming Kollywood film with Karthi was wrapped up. She had shared a photo with Karthi and rest of the cast and crew members. It is rumoured that she will be collaborating with Suriya for his next film with director Pandiraj.

Credits :Instagram

