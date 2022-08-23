Rashmika Mandanna loves legs day at the gym, gives a glimpse of her workout and fitness inspiration; WATCH

Rashmika Mandanna is a fitness freak and there needs to be no introduction to it. She never misses a day without sweating it out of the gym and her workout videos are nothing but pure fitness goals. Today, the actress gave a glimpse of her intense workout session and it's not a regular day at the gym as it's legs day. While many dread the leg exercises, and the star finds her rush on leg days. Yes, you read that right.

Rashmika Mandanna loves legs workout and this latest video is proof. She is doing glutes, quads, and hamstring along with her fitness trainer Karan Sawhney. Her fitness trainer took to Instagram and shared a video and wrote, "Rush with @rashmika_mandanna during Legs Miserable. #legday #lowerbodyworkout #legs #ﬁtness #fitnessmotivation." The Pushpa actress shared it on her Instagram story and wrote, Love it when I have a workout partner."

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna was also spotted outside her gym in the Maximum city yesterday post a rigorous workout session. The gym junkie was seen sporting grey cycling shorts with a black loose top and a cap.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to reprise her role as Srivalli in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa The Rule, the sequel of Pushpa: The Rise. The sequel went on floors yesterday with a pooja ceremony, which was attended by director Sukumar and other crew members. The second part will also feature Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjaya, and reportedly Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani. More details will be announced soon.

Rashmika Mandanna is also paired up opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Vamshi Paidipally's masala entertainer, Varisu. The film is scheduled to be out in theatres by January 2023, during Pongal. Her Bollywood lineup also includes Goodbye along with Amitabh Bachchan, Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra, and Animal besides Ranbir Kapoor.