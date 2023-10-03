Rashmika Mandanna makes a strong case for joggers; enjoys a heartwarming conversation with paps in Mumbai

Rashmika Mandanna, who was papped in Mumbai yesterday, managed to turn enough heads yet again with her comfy style statement. The stunner wore a black jogger set and completed her look with minimal makeup. However, what stole the attention was her heartwarming conversation with the paparazzi.

Rashmika's Effortless Elegance

Rashmika Mandanna effortlessly stole the spotlight with her understated charm in the bustling city of Mumbai. Wearing a head-to-toe black outfit, she demonstrated that style can be both comfortable and chic. With a simple ponytail, she exuded confidence and demonstrated that natural beauty is truly unrivalled.

The paparazzi couldn't stop photographing Rashmika as she emerged from a delightful dinner in the city. The actress, known for her down-to-earth demeanour, smiled and waved to the photographers. Her humility and grace shone through, endearing her even more.

On the professional front

Rashmika will be seen next in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, in which she will be sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor. The much-awaited teaser of the film has already created immense buzz among the moviegoers.

But that's not all; Rashmika's star power extends beyond Bollywood. She is also preparing for the much-anticipated Pan-India film, “Pushpa 2,” in which she will star alongside Allu Arjun. The first part of the franchise, Pushpa: The Rise, was a huge success, and the sequel promises even more entertainment and drama.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda wishes 'darlings' Rashmika Mandanna-Sandeep Vanga on Animal teaser; Pushpa actress REACTS