Rashmika Mandanna makes a chic fashion statement in an all white avatar in her latest post; See Pic

The southern beauty Rashmika Mandanna shares a wonderful picture of herself on Instagram. Rashmika Mandanna's latest Instagram post sees her posing in an elegant white outfit. The gorgeous actress wrote in her Instagram post, "Aiyo Rama!" The latest photo of Rashmika Mandanna is surely winning the hearts of the fans and followers. The photo of the sultry siren Rashmika Mandanna clicked by Artem Enterprise sees her in an all white look. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. The diva's fans are always delighted to see her latest photos.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the upcoming film called Pushpa. The much awaited southern drama will feature Stylish Star Allu Arjun in the lead. Makers of Pushpa had released the first look poster of the upcoming film some time back. The first look poster of Pushpa features the lead actor Allu Arjun in a tough and intense look. If news reports are to be believed then the upcoming flick Pushpa will revolve around the topic of smuggling of red sandalwood.

Check out the post

The news reports on the Allu Arjun starrer further go on to state that the film will feature the lead actor in the role of a truck driver. This character is reportedly associated with the smuggling of red sandalwood. The fans and followers of the Stylish Star are eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the big screen.

