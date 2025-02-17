Rashmika Mandanna makes cryptic post about receiving flowers from her ‘paapalu’ amid dating rumors with Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna is riding high on the success of her latest film Chhava, which also features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The actress, who is known to be quite active on social media, recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of a bouquet of red roses.

While she did not explicitly mention who the flowers were from, it is assumed that they were sent to her by her rumored boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda. The Animal actress shared the picture on her story with the caption: “You always know how to put a smile on my face paapalu”

Check out the story below:

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been rumored to be dating for quite some time now and are often spotted together or seen with the same background in pictures, further fueling the speculation. In fact, earlier this month, the duo was seen together in Hyderabad.

While neither star has confirmed the dating rumors, they have never shied away from teasing their audience—often sharing pictures with similar backgrounds from vacations or dropping subtle hints during interviews. Needless to say, their chemistry, both on-screen and off-screen, has been delightful for fans.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was most recently seen in the Hindi film Chhava, which featured Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film, helmed by Laxman Utekar, also stars Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, Divya Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, and many more in prominent roles.

Apart from that, the actress is also set to be a part of Salman Khan’s next venture, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film is said to feature Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and more, and is slated for release during Eid this year. Additionally, she is also part of Sekhar Kammula’s upcoming film, Kubera, alongside Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Advertisement

As for Vijay Deverakonda, the actor was last seen in a cameo role in Nag Ashwin’s epic science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD, where he portrayed Arjuna. Earlier this month, the makers of his next film unveiled its title as Kingdom. The film, helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame, also features Satyadev, Vikranth, Harish Uthaman, and many more.