Rashmika Mandanna makes for an elegant South Indian princess in an ivory saree and twisted updo

Rashmika Mandanna looks drop-dead gorgeous in a Shilpa Reddy embellished ivory saree. She makes for a perfect South Indian princess and we can't move our eyes off her.

Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna is one of the style divas in the South film industry. The stunner knows how to make everyone's head turn with her style statements. Be it going casual at the airport or making red carpet appearances, Rashmika Mandanna is one of the actresses who knows how to make the right fashion choices. As we all know, Rashmika is super active on social media and keeps sharing her stunning photos. Her latest picture in saree is winning hearts and we bet, you can't move your eyes off her. Rashmika Mandanna looks drop-dead gorgeous in Shilpa Reddy embellished ivory saree. She makes for a perfect South Indian princess.

The gorgeous actress finished out her look perfectly with twisted hairdo from the front in half ponytail. She completed her overall beautiful look with minimal makeup, statement earrings and bright lips. Rashmika Mandanna is currently doing great in her personal as well as professional space. The happiness of the same clearly reflects on her face. We loved it! What do you think about her look? Let us know in the comment section below.



On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has quite a few films in the kitty. The stunner who was last seen in Bheeshma opposite Nithiin, has also been roped in to play the love interest of Karthi in a Kollywood film, Sulthan. Also, it will mark her debut in Kollywood. She also has Allu Arjun starrer untitled film with director Sukumar.

