Rashmika Mandanna makes fashion statement in Vijay Deverakonda's Rwdy hoodie; Take a look

Rashmika Mandanna is undeniably one of the most wanted actresses in the country at present. She has been a part of the film industry for close to eight years now, and has been a part of the Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil industries.

The actress has also been rumored to be dating her Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda for quite some time now. In the latest update, Rashmika was spotted at the Mumbai airport, sporting the Arjun Reddy actor’s brand Rowdy. She was seen in a stylish off-white hoodie, with a mosaic pattern on its elbows and pockets. She paired the hoodie with a pair of black palazzos, and topped off her look with a pair of shades.

Check out her look below:

Rashmika Mandanna on the work front

Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in the Hindi film, Animal, which is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also features an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Shakti Kapoor among others.

The film is touted to be a gangster action drama film that delves deeper into a father-son relationship as well. The film is all set to hit the theaters on December 1st, Friday, and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Apart from that, the actress is also slated to reprise her role as Srivalli, in Sukumar’s highly anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film also has Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles from the 2021 film by the same name, and features an extended ensemble cast including Prakash Raj, Sunil, Jagapathi Babu, and more in crucial roles. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on August 15th, next year.

Vijay Deverakonda on the work front

Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Parasuram’s upcoming film, titled Family Star. The film features Mrunal thakur in the lead, alongside the Nota actor, and is also said to feature Ajay Ghosh, Divyansha Kaushik and more in prominent roles.

Additionally, the actor will also be seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s upcoming film, tentatively titled VD12. The film is speculated to have Rashmika Mandanna, Manikanta Varanasi and Keshav Deepak in it as well. However, official confirmation is awaited from the makers.

ALSO READ: When Rashmika Mandanna revealed she wants to work with THIS actor to learn