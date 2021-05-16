Rashmika Mandanna makes a goofy face in her latest selfie & proves why she owns the 'national crush' tag

In a short span of time, Rashmika Mandanna has managed to leave an impressive mark not only down South but also among the Hindi audience.

After a long time, South beauty Rashmika Mandanna has treated her fans with a cute selfie on Instagram. The stunner is seen making a goofy face in the latest selfie only with an intention to make someone smile even for a second. Captioning the photo, the Dear Comrade actress wrote, "When you want someone to look at you like you look at your," followed by an emoticon of a cake piece." In a short span of time, Rashmika Mandanna has managed to leave an impressive mark not only down South but also among the Hindi audience.

She has 17 million followers on Instagram and has been tagged as a 'national crush' by the netizens. Rashmika is super active on social media. She keeps fans motivated with her positive posts and workout videos. Rashmika Mandanna has time and again proved why she is called the 'national crush' of India. Sharing her same latest selfie on the Instagram story, the stunner wrote, "Even if for one second you can smile looking at my goofy face, I'll take it."

On the work front, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actress is making her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, co-starring . Rashmika's second Hindi project is titled Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

There is no stopping as she is set to turn a Pan-India star with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The film is being helmed by Sukumar. Pushpa revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. The first part of Pushpa is set to release on 13 August, 2021.

