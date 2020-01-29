Rashmika Mandanna makes an interesting comment on ex Rakshit Shetty; Here's what the actress has to say

Recently, during Sarileru Neekevvaru success meet, Rashmika Mandanna made a very interesting comment on her ex Rakshit Shetty.

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role released on January 11 and it opened to a thunderous response from the audience and critics alike, Rashmika is doing great in her professional as well as personal space. However, a couple of years ago, Rashmika's personal life hit the headlines after she called off her engagement with Rakshit Shetty. The young beauty got engaged to Rakshit Shetty in 2017 but they parted ways in September 2018. Nevertheless, the two have maintained the same respect for each other. They are quite open when it comes to praising each other.

Recently, during Sarileru Neekevvaru success meet, Rashmika Mandanna made a very interesting comment on her ex Rakshit Shetty. The actress was asked to say one word about the actor and she immediately said, "Rakshit Shetty is a lovely guy." A couple of months ago, Rakshit was all praise for Dear Comrade actress.



Rakshit Shetty was asked about how did he move on and did his break up with Rashmika affect him. To this, he replied, "Life gives you a lot of experiences, sometimes it is a good experience and sometimes it is bad. But every experience you have to cherish and move forward because they come for a reason...the whole purpose of life is to be a better human being and in that process, there will be a lot of learning...there will be a lot of heartbreaks not only in relationships but also in friendships...You have to move on because ultimately these are very small things in life...life has a bigger purpose."

