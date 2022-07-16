Rashmika Mandanna makes a statement in white ethnic look as she gets papped at the airport; PICS

Rashmika Mandanna made our weekend happier as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actress looked stunning as she flaunted her radiant smile and glow in ethnic look. She made statement for ethnic in a white kurta dress and accessorized in earrings. Subtle makeup, blush cheeks and high ponytail made her look stand out.

Although, Rashmika Mandanna nails every look she tries on, her desi game is absolutely on point. We totally bookmarked the look as it's total steal worthy and perfect.

Rashmika Mandanna recently became a cat parent and has been sharing a lot of glimpses on her Instagram handle. She just can't seem to get over both her babies, Aura and snow, and has been treating fans with some adorable pics. Yesterday, she shared an adorable pic of holding Aura and Snow in her arms after a long day at work and it makes a perfect cute worthy frame.

On the professional front, Rashmika currently boasts of one of the strongest line-ups with not one but 3 Hindi projects.

Before she gears up for Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun, Rashmika is looking forward to the release of Mission Majnu co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, and Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She has already kickstarted shooting for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Tamil film Varisu alongside Vijay Thalapathy. She will also be doing a crucial role in Dulquer Salmaan's bilingual drama, Sita Ramam.