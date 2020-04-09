Rashmika Mandanna messing around with Vijay Deverakonda's hair in a throwback video is every best friend ever
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are one of the hottest on-screen couples in the Telugu film industry. The two talented stars have shared screen space in two films-Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Vijay and Rashmika are among the fastest-growing stars and share a great friendship. In fact, there were reports about their growing friendship and left everyone wonder if they are in a relationship. Rumours time and again added saying that they might be more than just friends. However, the duo always rubbished the news.
On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen next opposite Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in the upcoming film, Fighter. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will release in 5 languages.
On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna has quite a few films in the kitty. The stunner will be seen opposite Allu Arjun in the upcoming Sukumar directorial, Pushpa. The first look of the film featuring Allu Arjun was released yesterday and it has only set high expectations among the moviegoers.
