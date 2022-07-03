Rashmika Mandanna nails the denim-on-denim look, says 'I’m a blessed mess'; Stunning PHOTOS

Rashmika Mandanna is a young fashionista and knows how to nail any look she chooses to try on. Recently, she gave fashion mongers clues on how to rock a denim-on-denim attire. The Pushpa actress paired a denim jacket and jeans with a white crop top. This glamourous post was captioned as, "I’m a blessed mess". The matt makeup and dazzling smile took her OOTD to a whole new level.

Just yesterday, Rashmika Mandanna showed her excitement for the latest poster of Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming drama Liger. Resharing the photograph, the stunner wrote on Instagram, "When asked who was my inspiration..could never pick a name...And today I will @thedeverakonda. (fire emoticons) #Liger you have our love and support...show the country.. no no the world what you can do... All the best." Rashmika Mandanna, a good friend of Vijay Deverakonda, has always been a big supporter of the Arjun Reddy actor. Other celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anushka Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor also dropped positive reactions to the poster.

Check out the pictures below:

Up next, Rashmika Mandanna is filming for her bilingual drama Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film is likely to be out on Pongal 2023. Produced by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema, the movie stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur as the lead pair.

Furthermore, Rashmika Mandanna will also be making her Bollywood debut with the forthcoming spy thriller, Mission Majnu. She will share the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the film. She further has Goodbye along with Amitabh Bachchan, and Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor lined up for release in the B-town.

