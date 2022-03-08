Rashmika Mandanna nails intense cardio training like a pro & gives us a lesson in fitness; VIDEO

Rashmika Mandanna is a fitness freak and this video is proof of it. Her trainer, Karan Sawhney, shared a glimpse of her intense training session and all we can say is wow. The actress can be seen nailing the intense cardio like a pro and giving us major fitness lessons. Clad in yellow shorts and a grey tank top, she tied her hair into a high pony and set major workout fashion goals too.

Rashmika Mandanna's intense training in the gym will give you the right motivation to never miss work out and sweat out without any excuses. Check out the video here:

The Pushpa actress never leaves a day without a workout. Her fitness routine involves working out four times a week and activities like kickboxing, skipping, dancing, swimming, spinning, yoga and brisk walk. She makes it a point for connoisseurs to eat healthy and nutritious food.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is high on success as she just scored a blockbuster hit with her recently released Telugu film Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, co-starrer Sharwanand.

The star is also making her way into Bollywood with her debut film Mission Majnu. She has been paired with Sidharth Malhotra in the spy thriller. She also has Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty. The actress also announced yesterday that she is shooting something exciting with Varun Dhawan and details about the project will be out soon.

