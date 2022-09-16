Rashmika Mandanna nails the desi glam in a blue sharara as she promotes Goodbye; PICS
Rashmika Mandanna marks the debut in Bollywood alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta with Goodbye.
Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most gorgeous actresses, who is also branded as a National crush for her cute looks and a million-dollar smile. Today, the actress stepped out to promote her upcoming Hindi film Goodbye and opted for a beautiful ethnic suit. She made a strong statement about ethnic as she dressed up in a blue sharara set. The actress also flaunted her million-dollar smile as she posed for pics.
Rashmika Mandanna is seen sporting a blue floral kurta with mirror embroidery with sharara and a matching dupatta. She tied her hair into a ponytail and subtle makeup. To complete her look, Rashmika accessorised it with a huge ring and blue statement earrings.
Take a look at the pics here:
Rashmika Mandanna marks her debut in Bollywood alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta with Goodbye. The trailer of Goodbye was finally released a few days ago and it looks quite gripping. The family drama film has a heartwarming narrative and it showcases the ups and downs, chaos, drama, and love within every family.
The film also stars Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishek Khan in pivotal roles. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. GoodBye is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on 7th October 2022.
Also Read: Sita Ramam success meet: Dulquer Salmaan looks dapper in formals, Mrunal Thakur dazzles in jumpsuit; PICS
Meanwhile, talking about her work front, in the South, Rashmika Mandanna will play the leading lady opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the highly-awaited Varisu.