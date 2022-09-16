Rashmika Mandanna nails the desi glam in a blue sharara as she promotes Goodbye; PICS

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most gorgeous actresses, who is also branded as a National crush for her cute looks and a million-dollar smile. Today, the actress stepped out to promote her upcoming Hindi film Goodbye and opted for a beautiful ethnic suit. She made a strong statement about ethnic as she dressed up in a blue sharara set. The actress also flaunted her million-dollar smile as she posed for pics.

Rashmika Mandanna is seen sporting a blue floral kurta with mirror embroidery with sharara and a matching dupatta. She tied her hair into a ponytail and subtle makeup. To complete her look, Rashmika accessorised it with a huge ring and blue statement earrings.