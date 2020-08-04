Rashmika Mandanna narrates her skincare routine; Shares tips for a glowing skin

She has also given tips to her followers for flawless, glowing skin. Sharing a make-up free photo of herself, she has shared the secret behind her beautiful skin.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the brightest stars of Tollywood. She has given two back to back hit films before the lockdown namely Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu and Bheeshma with Nithiin. Her photos and posts on social media have always made the headlines. Now, in a recent post, she took to Instagram and shared her skincare routine. She has also given tips to her followers for flawless, glowing skin. Sharing a make-up free photo of herself, she has shared the secret behind her beautiful skin.

Rashmika wrote on Instagram, “What I’ve realized & want you guys to know is that. Please get an allergy test. we Indians are mostly lucky & don’t have acute reactions for allergies but it does affect us somehow & in the long term. For example, I am allergic to most veggies and two years ago my skin was bad... but I remember I did everything right... So why is my skin still not clean? Then I got an allergy test & I started ignoring all the foods my body doesn’t accept & today I don’t have that many issues with my skin... yaaaay!”

Check out her post here:

Meanwhile, Rashmika will be next seen in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The film will release in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Pushpa and will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. Directed by Sukumaran, more updates about the film are expected to be made by the makers soon. She also has a yet to be titled Kollywood film with Karthi as the male lead.



