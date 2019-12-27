Rashmika Mandanna & Nithiin pay a sweet tribute to Hrithik Roshan as they shoot for Beeshma; Check it out

The lead pair of the south flick Beeshma were seen dancing to the song, Ghungroo from the super hit film War.

Dear Comrade actress and her co-star from the upcoming Beeshma, Nithiin pay a sweet tribute to . The lead pair of the south flick Beeshma were seen dancing to the song, Ghungroo from the super hit film War. The south actor Nithiin shared the fun video on his Twitter handle. The lead star of Beeshma wrote that this video of him and Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna was a special tribute to Hrithik Roshan. Both the stars were seen shaking a leg, while they shot for their upcoming south film Beeshma in Positano, Italy.

The stunning diva from the south Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in the Mahesh Babu, Sarileru Neekevvaru. This film will star south megastar Mahesh Babu in the lead. The Spyder actor will be seen essaying the role of an Army Officer, named Major Ajay Krishna. The first look of the film, Sarileru Neekevvaru generated a lot of interest among the fans and film audience. The film is helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The much-awaited film Sarileru Neekevvaru was also shot in Kashmir. The first look of the film was released by the makers of the Mahesh Babu starrer.

The teaser of the film was released a few days back. The fans and the film audience gave the teaser a thundering response. The songs from the Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer are turning out to be chartbusters among the fans and music lovers. The social media was flooded with pictures of the lead actress Rashnika Mandanna in her character's look on the sets of the film.

