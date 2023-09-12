Rashmika Mandanna not trying to steal the limelight of her assistant Sai during his wedding entry is viral; VIDEO

Rashmika Mandanna is known for her humble and down-to-earth nature, and she recently showed this side of her again at her assistant's wedding. One can see in the video below that, the Pushpa actress gracefully positioned herself at a slight distance from the bustling dance floor. While the groom and his exuberant friends reveled in the festivities, an endearing moment unfolded when the groom beckoned Rashmika to join their dance celebration. In response to the groom's invitation, Rashmika responded with a sweet and gentle gesture, expressing her reluctance to join the dance at that moment. We can see in the video that she playfully declined, swaying her hand to indicate a "no."

However, it was evident that her decision was not driven by reluctance but rather by a touch of shyness. Even though she chose to remain on the periphery of the dance floor, Rashmika's radiant presence illuminated the scene. Dressed in a resplendent, bright yellow georgette sari, she exuded simplicity, elegance, and charm.

Rashmika graced the wedding ceremony of her assistant

The Geetha Govindam actress who is fondly called “the national crush of India” by her fans was in Hyderabad to attend the wedding ceremony of her assistant Sai on September 3rd. The images and video clips capturing moments from the wedding ceremony featuring her have taken the internet by storm.

Additionally, a video depicting the actress' somewhat awkward response when the newly married couple touched her feet is gaining widespread attention across various social media platforms.

What’s going on in Rashmika’s professional life?

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is officially a part of Sekhar Kammulad-directed film. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dhanush in the film. In addition to this exciting project, Rashmika has a busy slate with multiple films spanning various languages across India. Among her highly-anticipated releases, two major films are- Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for films like Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh.

Equally, if not more eagerly anticipated, is Rashmika's upcoming Telugu release, Pushpa: The Rise, where she reprises her role as Srivalli from the original, Pushpa: The Rule. The sequel promises to continue the gripping narrative that captivated audiences in the first instalment.

