Rashmika Mandanna obliges a young fan with autograph as she gets SPOTTED at the airport; PICS

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular stars in the country at the moment. Every now and then she gets photographed by the paparazzi as she continues her hustle in different cities. Her adorable pictures often make fans swoon over her, while her interaction with the media and fans grabs attention. Speaking of which, last night, the beautiful actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Rashmika was seen interacting with a young fan as the paparazzi clicked her from a distance. Check out her latest photos. Rashmika Mandanna papped at the airport

A few hours back, Rashmika was clicked by the shutterbugs as she reached the airport. The Sita Ramam actress was seen donning comfortable and stylish casuals for her OOTN. She wore a red tee-shirt with a knot in the front. She styled it with a pair of ripped denim pants and black slippers. Rashmika tied her hair in a ponytail and was seen sporting flawless makeup. She also signed an autograph for a young fan as the latter approached her. Take a look: