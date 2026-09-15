Rashmika Mandanna officially locked to play MS Subbulakshmi in her biopic; Anirudh Ravichander to compose music

Rashmika Mandanna had been speculated to play the lead role in the biopic of legendary Indian Carnatic singer MS Subbulakshmi. Now, the makers have officially confirmed that the actress will portray the iconic singer in the upcoming film, which will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Rashmika Mandanna to play lead in MS Subbulakshmi’s biopic

In an update shared by the makers, the team confirmed that Rashmika Mandanna will play MS Subbulakshmi. The film's official launch is set for September 16, 2026, coinciding with the singer’s 110th birth anniversary.

Here’s the post:

The upcoming film will be directed by Kingdom fame Gowtam Tinnanuri, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the songs and background score. As the film is set to be officially launched soon, Kamal Haasan will attend the event as the chief guest.

MS Subbulakshmi was a legendary Indian Carnatic singer, widely celebrated for her contribution to classical music. She was born on September 16, 1916, in Madurai, Madras Presidency (now Tamil Nadu), into a family with a strong musical background. Her mother, Shanmukhavadivu Ammal, was a renowned veena player, while her grandmother was a violinist.

She began learning music at a young age and gave her first public performance at the age of 11 in 1927 at the Rockfort Temple in Tiruchirappalli. She received Carnatic music training under the renowned vocalist Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer and later trained in Hindustani classical music under Pandit Narayanrao Vyas.

Apart from her celebrated career as a singer, MS Subbulakshmi also appeared in a few films during the 1930s and 1940s. Her notable films include Sevasadanam and Meera, in which she played the titular role.

MS Subbulakshmi passed away on December 11, 2004, at the age of 88.

Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Rashmika Mandanna will next star alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the period action drama Ranabaali , which is slated to release on October 16, 2026. Up next, the actress will headline the action film Mysaa, directed by Rawindra Pulle. The movie is scheduled to release on November 27, 2026.

She is also rumoured to be part of Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone’s Raaka, although an official confirmation regarding her involvement is still awaited.

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