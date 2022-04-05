Rashmika Mandanna onboard for Thalapathy Vijay's 66th film with Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju

Kollywood star Thalapathy Vijay, who enjoys a massive following in Telugu as well has teamed up with National Award-Winning director Vamshi Paidipally for a film to be produced by the Dil Raju & Shirish under. The film which is being made on a huge scale will see National crush Rashmika Mandanna opposite Vijay.

Rashmika Mandanna, who celebrates her 26th birthday today, comes on board to play the leading lady opposite Vijay in Thalapathy 66. The makers decided to announce the news on the occasion of her birthday. This will be her first movie with Vijay, Vamshi Paidipally and Sri Venkateswara Creations and fans cannot wait to know what's next in store. The actress is part of some crazy projects and this is another exciting addition to the list.

Thalapathy 66 is the combination of all successful people and this has already become one of the most-awaited films, although it is yet to go on floors. Vamshi Paidipally has penned a powerful script for Vijay to present him in a never seen before character.

More details of the film are awaited.

