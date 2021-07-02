Rashmika Mandanna is one happy girl; Reveals about attending work meetings to spending time with pet Aura

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most gorgeous and popular actresses in the South film industry. With just a few films, the actress has made a niche for herself among the audience and garnered a fan base all over the world. Rashmika is a very active social media user and enjoys a massive fan following of millions. The actress has been grabbing the eyeballs either with the success of her films, adorable pictures, and Bollywood debut. Rashmika Mandanna is the most busiest actress as she is currently busy fulfilling all her work commitments for her two Bollywood films Mission Majnu and Goodbye in Mumbai. In the latest Instagram post, Rashmika gave a glimpse into her daily activities.

Rashmika took to Instagram and considered her fans as Diary to update about the daily activities she did throughout the day. Along with a cute selfie with her pet dog Aura, Rashmika penned a long note saying, "Oh Oh Oh my diary I forgot!

Dear diary,1/7/21,- woke up to Aura's scratching and biting and tickling..

- watched some TV since we didn't have shoot.. and I woke up early unnecessarily..

- fed Aura her food.. her medicines

- my team @goldandglittr and @chakrapu.madhu came home.. we chilled a bit..

- had two phone call interviews..

- got ready.. headed to the meeting..

- both the meetings went well.. met some really nice people

- did some dubbing for one of the ad films

- got back home by 8 pm

- ate some dinner.. again fed aura her food and meds and

- both of us went to sleeeeppp!

What a nice day it was yesterday! "

On the work front, Rashmika will soon be seen making her debut in Bollywood with 'Mission Majnu', co-starring . She had also recently resumed shooting for her second Hindi film 'Goodbye' and will be sharing screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. In Telugu, Rashmika will be seen in the much anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media are co-producing the film. Devi Sri Prasad is the tunesmith. Pushpa will be released in two parts in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages worldwide.