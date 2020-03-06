Rashmika Mandanna oozes oomph in her pristine white outfit; Check it out

Rashmika Mandanna shared a scintillating picture of herself in a pristine white outfit. Check out the picture.

The southern beauty Rashmika Mandanna shared a scintillating picture of herself in a pristine white outfit. The diva who featured in the south flick Dear Comrade is clearly oozing oomph in her latest picture. The fans are going gaga over Rashmika's latest picture. The south actress who recently featured in the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru looked ravishing in her minimal makeup look. On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has just given another super hit film, called Bheeshma. The south drama had Nithiin in the lead. The fans and film audience gave the Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer a thundering response.

Right from the first look of Bheeshma to the trailer of the film, fans loved the film for its every single aspect. The songs of the romance drama proved to be instant hits among the fans and music lovers. Now, there is a strong buzz that the stunning actress Rashmika could possibly star in Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film, Thalapathy 65. Currently, the south star Thalapathy Vijay is busy with his film Master. The latest update on the film Master is that the crew has wrapped up the shoot of the film. The south flick Master is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Recently, in an interview, the Bheeshma actress revealed that she had a crush on Thalapathy Vijay.



If all things fall into place then the Kirik Party and Chalo actress Rashmika Mandanna will play the female lead opposite the south actor Thalapathy Vijay. There is no confirmation yet from the makers of Thalapathy 65 about who will play the female lead in the film.

