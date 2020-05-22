Rashmika Mandanna opens up about dealing with insecurities amid lockdown; urges people to stay in control
Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna shared a thought-provoking post on her Instagram account. The actress reveals in her candid post that she felt insecure amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Rashmika adds that she was feeling insecure about her mental health, work, heart, and her physical well-being. Furthermore, the south siren mentions that everyone should stay calm and in control and try to do the best amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The actress who recently featured in the southern drama called Sarileru Neekevvaru writes in her post that a person should know their worth and not get worried by various insecurities in life.
Rashmika Mandanna also states that things will not always be under our control and hence we need to stop worrying too much. The Bheeshma actress says that we can only control things that are in our hands. The southern beauty also adds that insecurities will always be there. But, we must try not to get affected by the opinions and comments of other people. Rashmika further says that insecurities will be surrounding us all the time and so we need to know our worth.
Check out Rashmika Mandanna's post:
Insecurities! Uncertain or anxious about oneself; not confident - says Google. I say it’s being human. We are insecure about either ourselves or others and sometimes over some bizarre things which don’t even make sense after a point! We ask our friends - Bro am I putting on weight? Am I too skinny? Is my skin too dry? Too oily? Too rough? And if someone asks what happened to your face? Gonnnnnneeeeeee! For the next 10 days, we’re under our blankets. I just wonder if it’s worth giving so much of our time to think about these little things called insecurities? To be frank, during this lockdown I felt soo insecure - about my work, my heart, my physique, my mental health. Literally everything! But I figured we don't have control over everything! So let’s try and stay in control of things we can control and be the best version of ourselves. All I am trying to say is, turn your insecurities into your strengths. It’s ok if someone says you’re too dark or too thin or that your eyes are too big. All you have to do is believe in yourself and hustle until the end. Insecurities are inevitable, they come and go by. Know your worth That's all for today
On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be starring in a key role in the upcoming film Pushpa. This film is helmed by Sukumar. The film's first look was unveiled on the eve of Allu Arjun's birthday. The first look poster of the southern star Allu Arjun from Pushpa has generated a lot of intrigue and curiosity among the fans and film audiences.
