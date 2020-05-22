Rashmika Mandanna opens up about dealing with insecurities amid lockdown; urges people to stay in control

Rashmika Mandanna shared a thought-provoking post on her Instagram account. The actress reveals in her candid post that she felt insecure amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna shared a thought-provoking post on her Instagram account. The actress reveals in her candid post that she felt insecure amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Rashmika adds that she was feeling insecure about her mental health, work, heart, and her physical well-being. Furthermore, the south siren mentions that everyone should stay calm and in control and try to do the best amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The actress who recently featured in the southern drama called Sarileru Neekevvaru writes in her post that a person should know their worth and not get worried by various insecurities in life.

Rashmika Mandanna also states that things will not always be under our control and hence we need to stop worrying too much. The Bheeshma actress says that we can only control things that are in our hands. The southern beauty also adds that insecurities will always be there. But, we must try not to get affected by the opinions and comments of other people. Rashmika further says that insecurities will be surrounding us all the time and so we need to know our worth.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's post:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be starring in a key role in the upcoming film Pushpa. This film is helmed by Sukumar. The film's first look was unveiled on the eve of Allu Arjun's birthday. The first look poster of the southern star Allu Arjun from Pushpa has generated a lot of intrigue and curiosity among the fans and film audiences.

