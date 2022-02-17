Rashmika Mandanna opens up about her ideal partner amidst dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna is basking in the success of Pushpa The Rise. The stunner, in a short span, has managed to achieve great heights in her career. However, her personal life is equally the talk of the town. Amidst dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, recently opened up on what love means to her. She also said what she expects from her ideal partner.

The actress revealed to India Today, "For me, love is when you give each other respect, time, and when you feel secure. It is difficult to describe love because it is all about feelings. Love works only when it’s both ways, not just one".

When asked about her marriage plans, Rashmika said, "I don’t know what to think about it, because I am too young for it right now. I haven’t given it a thought. But having said that, it should be someone who makes you comfortable."

For the unversed, the Geetha Govindam actress got engaged to Rakshit Shetty at a very young age. But they parted ways in a few months. According to media reports, they were facing compatibility issues and hence, called off their engagement.

On the professional front, Rashmika has geared up for the release of her much-awaited Telugu film, Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu. Co-starring Sharwanand, Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu is releasing on February 25.

Besides this, Rashmika also has 2 Bollywood projects Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She has also locked her third Hindi film but is yet to make an official announcement on the same.

