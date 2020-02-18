Rashmika Mandanna opens up on receiving flak for her performance in Sarileru Neekevvaru

Rashmika Mandanna defends her performance in Sarileru Neekevvaru and says that the film demanded her to act in that way.

The year kickstarted with Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru hitting the screens on January 11. The Telugu-language action comedy film saw Mahesh Babu as Indian Army Major Ajay Krishna and Rashmika Mandanna as Samskruthi. The film became a commercial success at the Box Office. However, Rashmika Mandanna's performance received mixed responses from the netizens.

In a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle, Rashmika Mandanna opened up on receiving flak for her performance in the Mahesh Babu starrer. She admitted that it was an over-the-top and loud role but she did what the film demanded her to do. While netizens thought that her scenes seemed episodic and not related to the story but Rashmika says that it was exactly how her character was supposed to behave in the film. However, she says that she is open to criticism as it helps her grow.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is promoting her upcoming film Bheeshma. The actress shares the screen with Nithiin in the Venky Kudumula directorial. It is a romantic comedy slated for February 21, 2020 release. The film also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Vennela Kishore, Anant Nag, Rajiv Kanakala, Satya and others in key roles. The film is produced by Suryadevara Nagavamsi under Sithara Entertainments with Mahati Swara Sagar handling music composition.

