Rashmika Mandanna opens up on working with Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rule; Says 'I'm living a dream'

Rashmika Mandanna is riding high professionally with back-to-back movie releases. Currently, while the actress is waiting for the release of her Bollywood debut film Goodbye, she is equally busy in the south as Pushpa 2 shoot commences soon. The actress has now opened up about working with Allu Arjun and Pushpa: The Rule, which is the sequel to 2020's blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise.

When asked how does it feel to work with two 'A' Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun as Pushpa 2 is set to commence shoot soon, Rashmika Mandanna said, "I'm living my dream. I can only say that because with Allu Arjun sir I'm going to start Pushpa very soon. We are starting in a couple of days. Right now, having this trailer out among audiences with Bachchan sir. What can I say?"

After the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, the team of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is set to return with the much-anticipated sequel, Pushpa The Rule. Sukumar planned Pushpa 2 puja ceremony last minute without Bunny and Rashmika because there was no auspicious date later for the next three months. And Bunny was in New York. He is back and now spending enough time with his family before he kickstarts shooting in the third week of September. Rashmika will join the team later," reveals a source close to the development.

The second installment in the Pushpa franchise will see AA and Rashmika Mandanna reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli. In addition to this, Fahadh Faasil will also portray the character of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat once again. The rest of the cast for the movie has not been announced yet. However, speculations are rife that Priyamani and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in pivotal roles.

After making her mark in the South, Rashmika Mandanna will be entering Bollywood with Vikas Bahl's Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Today, the trailer of Goodbye has been released.

