Rashmika Mandanna opts for a comfy workout wear as she is on her way to gym; See PHOTOS

Rashmika Mandanna, who will be next seen sharing the screen space with Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun in the film Pushpa, was spotted in workout-outfit as she was on her way to the gym.
Well, it looks like the South entertainment industry is finally back to track, as celebrities are being spotted almost every day while they step out of their homes for various reasons. Today, sensational South star Rashmika Mandanna was spotted in comfy workout wear as she was spotted on her way to the gym. She was seen in a pastel-coloured top and a pair of black yoga pants.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film, though it locked horns with Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, was a huge hit at the box office. She will be next seen sharing the screen space with Allu Arjun in the film Pushpa.  The film will release in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Pushpa will have music by Devi Sri Prasad.

See the photos here:

Directed by Sukumaran, more updates about the film are expected to be made by the makers soon. She also has a yet to be titled Kollywood film with Karthi as the male lead. With her social media posts, she has been entertaining her fans and updating her followers with her whereabouts. She has also been giving beauty tips and how important it is to take care of one’s health. It is expected that more  official details about her upcoming film will be made soon.

