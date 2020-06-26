Rashmika Mandanna or Pooja Hegde: Whom do you want to see Thalapathy Vijay with on screen?

Take this poll below to let us know whom do you want to see as the leading lady in Thalapathy Vijay’s next film.

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the sensational actors of Kollywood. While his films have always been a success at the Box Office, his heroines have also been sensations actors. Starting from Jyothika, Simran from the 90s films to Lady Superstar Nayanthara to Samantha Akkineni in the latest films, Vijay’s heroines have been path-breaking actors with tremendous growth in career. His upcoming film will have Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady. She proved her skills in acting in her very first film Petta with Rajinikanth. For his next film, it is reported that Vijay will have Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, while an official word is still awaited.

Among the South films in the recent past, Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna are the sensational actors and their films have reached great heights. Pooja Hegde, who delivered a phenomenal performance in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo with Allu Arjun, will be seen next in Prabhas’ yet to be titled film. On the work front, she will be seen in Akhil Akkineni’s next film Most Eligible Bachelor. Reports suggest that she is in talks with makers of Suriya’s next film Aruva. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Anil Ravipudi directorial also had Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy in prominent roles. She was also seen in Bheeshma with Nithiin.

Also Read: Poll: Nayanthara or Samantha Akkineni: Who has the most striking chemistry with Thalapathy Vijay on screen?

Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master along with Vijay Sethupathi, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah. According to media reports, he will be seen as a college professor in the film. It is expected that the makers will come up with the official release date soon. Take this poll below to let us know whom do you want to see as the leading lady opposite Thalapathy Vijay in his next film.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×