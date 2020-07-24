Rashmika Mandanna or Raashi Khanna: Who had striking chemistry on screen with Vijay Deverakonda? VOTE NOW

Take this poll to let us know who according to you, was the best on-screen pair - Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda or Raashi Khanna and Vijay Deverakonda.

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the few stars from the South who shot to fame in a jiffy. In most of his films, he is seen as a romantic lover boy, who had put love in front of everything. His striking chemistry with all his female leads is one of the most talked-about aspects of his films. Be it sharing the screen space with one heroine or having four heroines in one film, Vijay Deverakonda has never failed to entertain us.

He has shared the screen space twice with Rashmika Mandanna – Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Directed by Parasuram, Geetha Govindam was the first film that had them both sharing the screen space. Dear Comrade, on the other hand, was directed by Bharath Kamma. Their chemistry in the films almost made us forget that they both were couple only on screen. The very thought of ‘Inikem Inikem Kavale’ song from Geetha Govindam is enough for us to recall their magical chemistry.

On the other hand, he shared the screen space with Raashi Khanna in World Famous Lover. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film also had Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite in lead roles. His chemistry with Raashi Khanna in the film was lauded by fans and critics. World Famous Lover was produced under the banner of Creative Commercials by KA Vallabha. National Award-winning composer Gopi Sundar composed music for the film. Take to the comments section to let us know which actor had the best chemistry with the Rowdy star. Take this poll below to let us know who according to you, was the best on-screen pair.

