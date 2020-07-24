  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna or Raashi Khanna: Who had striking chemistry on screen with Vijay Deverakonda? VOTE NOW

Take this poll to let us know who according to you, was the best on-screen pair - Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda or Raashi Khanna and Vijay Deverakonda.
5140 reads Mumbai
Rashmika Mandanna or Raashi Khanna: Who had striking chemistry on screen with Vijay Deverakonda? VOTE NOWRashmika Mandanna or Raashi Khanna: Who had striking chemistry on screen with Vijay Deverakonda? VOTE NOW
  • 14
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the few stars from the South who shot to fame in a jiffy. In most of his films, he is seen as a romantic lover boy, who had put love in front of everything. His striking chemistry with all his female leads is one of the most talked-about aspects of his films. Be it sharing the screen space with one heroine or having four heroines in one film, Vijay Deverakonda has never failed to entertain us.

He has shared the screen space twice with Rashmika Mandanna – Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Directed by Parasuram, Geetha Govindam was the first film that had them both sharing the screen space. Dear Comrade, on the other hand, was directed by Bharath Kamma. Their chemistry in the films almost made us forget that they both were couple only on screen. The very thought of ‘Inikem Inikem Kavale’ song from Geetha Govindam is enough for us to recall their magical chemistry.

Also Read: THROWBACK THURSDAY: When Vijay Deverakonda stunned Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fans by entering the house

On the other hand, he shared the screen space with Raashi Khanna in World Famous Lover. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film also had Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite in lead roles. His chemistry with Raashi Khanna in the film was lauded by fans and critics. World Famous Lover was produced under the banner of Creative Commercials by KA Vallabha. National Award-winning composer Gopi Sundar composed music for the film. Take to the comments section to let us know which actor had the best chemistry with the Rowdy star. Take this poll below to let us know who according to you, was the best on-screen pair.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Anonymous 15 minutes ago

Rashmika mandanna

Anonymous 15 minutes ago

Rash

Anonymous 17 minutes ago

Rashmika mam

Anonymous 21 minutes ago

Rashnmika

Anonymous 26 minutes ago

Rashmika

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

Rashmikaaa.......

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

Rashlika

Anonymous 54 minutes ago

Rashimika

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

Rashmita mandanna

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

❤❤Rashmika

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Rasmika

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Always Rasmika

Anonymous 2 hours ago

rashmika

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Rashmi

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement