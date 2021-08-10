Rashmika Mandanna is over the moon; Beats Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet, Janhvi Kapoor as she achieves THIS feat

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most sought-after leading ladies in the South Indian film industry. The actress is quite in the limelight and has been pushing boundaries in her professional space. Rashmika isn't known only for her acting skills but is equally grabbing attention over her fashion choices. The stunner recently shared a photo of herself in an orange strapless gown and we cannot get enough of her all-glam look.

Also, the Dear Comrade actress has hit the 20 million mark on Instagram and is currently over the moon. Well, the glow and the happiness about the same clearly reflects in the photo. Rashmika Mandanna, who is shooting for her 2 Bollywood projects, has toppled actresses like Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Hegde among others on Instagram. While Pooja Hegde has 14.8 M followers, Bollywood's young actress Janhvi Kapoor has 12.2 M following on the photo-sharing app.

Meanwhile, check out her latest photo below:

Rashmika Mandanna has an interesting line-up of films including two Bollywood projects- Mission Majnu with and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

She will soon turn a Pan-India star with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The film is helmed by Sukumar and will see Fahadh Faasil as an antagonist.

Also Read: PIC: Keerthy Suresh wishes ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ costar Mahesh Babu happy birthday in a heartwarming post