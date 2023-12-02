Rashmika Mandanna overwhelmed by love for her movie Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, expresses gratitude to fans

Rashmika Mandanna, fondly dubbed Krushmika by her global admirers, is currently overwhelmed with joy as her recent performance in Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal has impressed audiences worldwide. The Geetha Govindam actress expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her fans in a recent Instagram post.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika Mandanna thanked everyone for the overwhelming response to Animal. The Pushpa actress shared a post stating, "Thankyou all so so much for the love you are showing towards our film #Animal.. I hope we made you all super proud and happy.. #Animalpark (if you know you know) if you don’t then please do go watch it in the theatres near you and enjoyyyyy!"

Along with the Instagram post, the Chalo actress also shared a picture of herself forming the Korean heart shape symbol with her hands. She was seen sporting a knitted blue sweater and large black sunglasses. The Dear Comrade actress opted for minimal makeup with light pink lipgloss.

Check out the Instagram post shared by Rashmika Mandanna below

More about Rashmika Mandanna's Animal movie

Animal, a crime thriller film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, delves into the complexities of the father-son relationship. Sandeep Reddy Vanga director of the film, in addition to directing and writing the film, has also handled the editing for the film. The film's music has been composed by Harshvardhan Rameshwar, who previously collaborated with the director on his 2017 film Arjun Reddy. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal movie has grossed a combined total of Rs. 74 crore in India and Rs. 115 crore worldwide. This makes Animal the third Bollywood film to ever gross over Rs. 100 crore in a single day.

Pritam has provided the vocals for the film's songs. Amit Roy served as the film's cinematographer. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has certified the film as A, and it is released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada languages.

Check out the trailer of the Animal movie below

Upcoming Projects of Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is set to reprise her role as Srivalli in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar. The film stars Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, alongside Prakash Raj, Sunil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and many more prominent actors. The film is scheduled for release on India's Independence Day next year.

Rashmika is also poised to reunite with Vijay Deverakonda for an upcoming film tentatively titled VD12. This collaboration would mark their third on-screen partnership. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this project yet.

Rashmika also shared an update about her next film with director Rahul Ravindran. The title and first look for her film The Girlfriend were revealed on social media, showcasing her in the lead role. The film, produced by Geetha Arts, appears to be a love story with an unconventional approach to the subject.

