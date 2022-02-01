Rashmika Mandanna overwhelmed to see response on Pushpa; Says 'Glad that global viewers making note of film'

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise won several hearts. The movie instantly became a blockbuster and garnered lots of praise from the audience. Apart from the movie, the songs, its dance moves and hook steps are also getting attention. Fans are following its trends not only in India but all over the world and it is all over the internet currently. Recently, the movie’s main lead Rashmika opened up to India TV News over the kind of response the movie is getting.

While speaking to the news portal, Rashmika said, "Pushpa really means a lot to me. It's very overwhelming to see love from people around the world. I am very glad that now not just the Indian audience but also global viewers are making note of the film. This love from the audience encourages us to work harder. And I always wanted to be known as a Pan - Indian actor, so it's just a dream come true moment for me honestly.”

The 25-year-old actress also opened up about her fitness journey and stated that it is important to exercise daily as it brings self-discipline to the life. She also gave some tips to fans and said that it is equally important to eat healthy. Rashmika also opened up on how she keeps a balance between her professional and personal lives. She said that she never mixes the two and live in the moment.

Rashmika Mandanna has recently completed her five years in showbiz. She started her career with a Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016 and has also appeared in several Telugu films. Her Bollywood debut is yet to be made.

