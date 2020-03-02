Rashmika Mandanna to pair up with Thalapathy Vijay in his next? Find out

It’s been reported that post Master, which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vijay might turn his attention towards director Sudha Kongara for his 65th film. Sudha is currently busy with Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, which sees Aparna Balamurali as the female lead. The grapevine has it that popular actress Rashmika Mandanna is being considered to play the leading lady in this supposed venture of Sudha Kongara’s. However, an official announcement regarding the same is yet to come by.

If this turns out to be true, it will ensure Rashmika has a strong foothold in Tamil. She is already a part of Karthi’s Sulthan. Sometime back, it was reported that Master’s shoot has been wrapped up and the film is eyeing a Summer release. Master also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Music is by Anirudh and Vijay’s Kutti Kadhai has already gone viral.

Master is Lokesh Kanagaraj’s third feature film after Maanagaram and Kaithi. Kaithi recently got a Hindi remake with stepping in the shoes of Karthi. It’s been reported that post Master, Lokesh will work with none other than the Superstar Rajinikanth himself. The project is said to be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International. The two heavyweights of Tamil cinema are coming together for a project after a long time and it has gotten fans excited, to say the least.