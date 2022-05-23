Rashmika Mandanna papped at gym in pink leggings; Vijay Deverakonda smiles as he returns from Kashmir

Rashmika Mandanna was papped at the gym after a long time in a stylish look. The actress opted for pink leggings and a black tank top, giving it a nice touch of comfy athleisure attire for the gym. She covered her face with a black, following the COVID-19 protocols. The stunner also waved at paps as she posed for pics with a smile, hidden behind the mask.

Rashmika Mandanna will soon start working on Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel of her blockbuster drama, Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun in the lead. She is also busy shooting with opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the venture temporarily named Thalapathy66. The actress will also be seen doing a cameo in Dulquer Salmaan-led Sita Ramam.

Meanwhile, on the other side, Vijay Deverakonda is back to Mumbai after wrapping up the shoot of his film Kushi in Kashmir. Producer Charmme Kaur shared a pic of the actor, looking all handsome in a black outfit. The actor is seen flaunting a million-dollar smile as he reunited with Liger team Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh.

The actor spent one month in Kashmir shooting for his upcoming romantic film Kushi with Samantha and Shiva Nirvana. Kushi has been a topic of discussion among the cinemagoers ever since the mahurat of the drama. The promo of the title track from Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's next has also impressed the fans and now they cannot wait to see their magic on the big screens.

Vijay Deverakonda will mark his debut with Puri Jagannadh's Liger, which is set for a grand release on 25th August. The film stars Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson in lead roles.