Rashmika Mandanna papped outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office; Another Bollywood film on cards?

Rashmika Mandanna , who is one of the busiest actresses in South Indian cinema, is currently on a high with some highly exciting projects in her kitty. The bubbly actress is set to kickstart 2023 on a high note with her ambitious project Varisu . The movie, which is touted to be a family entertainer, marks Rashmika's first onscreen collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay. Meanwhile, the actress also made her debut in Bollywood recently with the family drama Goodbye , which had legend Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna was recently papped outside the office of Bollywood's master craftsman Sanjay Leela Bhansali , recently. She looked pretty in a yellow casual outfit, which she paired with simple make-up and a free hairdo. The Pushpa actress, who is also seen wearing a face mask in the pictures, greeted the paparazzi photographers as she made an exit from the Gangubai Kathiawadi director's office. Now, the grapevine suggests that another Bollywood film might be on cards for the actress, who is planning to be active in both South and Bollywood industries hereafter. However, there are no official confirmations on these reports so far.

Rashmika's South Career

In South cinema, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in the Vamshi Paidipally directorial Varisu, which marks Thalapathy Vijay's first direct entry into Telugu cinema. The movie, which is touted to be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, is slated to hit the theatres for the Pongal season of 2023. Rashmika is currently filming for the second installment of the Pushpa franchise, which has been titled Pushpa: The Rule. Allu Arjun reprises the titular character in the film, which will once again feature the actress as Pushpa's lady love Srivalli.

Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood films

The Varisu actress's debut Bollywood project Goodbye, which featured her in a pivotal role along with veteran actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, earned relatively positive reviews from the audiences. However, the Vikas Bahl directorial failed to make it big at the box office, as expected. Rashmika Mandanna is now gearing up for the release of her next Bollywood outing Mission Majnu, a romantic thriller, by the beginning of 2023. The movie, which features Siddharth Malhotra in the lead role, is slated to be released on Netflix. The Shantanu Bhagchi directorial will feature Rashmika Mandanna in the role of a vision-impaired girl.

She is also playing the female lead opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming psychological thriller Animal, which is currently under production. The movie, which is helmed by the Arjun Reddy fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also features a stellar star cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and others. If the reports are to be believed, she is also teaming up with Tiger Shroff for an action film, in 2023.