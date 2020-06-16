Rashmika Mandanna pens a beautiful note on her bond with father: I will always be his pillar & he will be mine

Rashmika Mandanna is sharing a lot of photos on Instagram and how she is spending time at home with her family. This time, the Dear Comrade actress has shared about her bond with her father and it is beautiful.

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna is super active on social media and often keeps treating her fans with wonderful photos of herself. Amid lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, Rashmika is sharing a lot of photos of her and how she is spending time at home with her family. This time, the Dear Comrade actress has shared about her bond with her father and it is beautiful.

Sharing a picture of her chilling in the garden of her with her father, Rashmika Mandanna shared a beautiful story about her bond with father. In her long note, she wrote, "Dads.... ah, what can I tell .. well my dad... he always told me that he had a dream about me as a baby with long hair, big eyes, long nose, and dancing on his tummy with anklets two days before I was born."

She further shared, "Ahhh. When I was a baby he’d always be away with business and then came a time where I was in hostel most of my life after that came UG and PG where I was away studying.. and I got into films... now I am his business partner.. but through it all, he has been a pillar. We don’t share too much we share just enough to know that we love each other and he knows I will always be his pillar and he will be mine.."

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Nani, Rashmika devastated by MS Dhoni actor's death

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen sharing the screenspace with Allu Arjun in the upcoming film, Pushpa. The film is being directed by Sukumar and the makers are set to resume the shooting soon.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×