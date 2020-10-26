Rashmika Mandanna pens an emotional note after the first look release of Sulthan; Says it feels surreal

Rashmika Mandanna penned an emotional post on her Twitter space after the first look poster of Karthi from his next film Sulthan was released.

The makers of Sulthan took to social media and unveiled the first look poster of Karthi, who is playing the lead role in the film. Even before the first look was released, Twitter was flooded with messages from fans who were expressing how excited they were to see Karthi’s look for the film. Now, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Twitter space and penned an emotional note. She stated that as a child, she has watched many Tamil films along with her father. She added that it felt surreal for her to act in a Tamil film.

She took to her Twitter space and wrote, “A few words about #Sulthan is that it’s my first Tamil film and since I was a little girl dad and I have watched so many Tamil films and it feels surreal that now I get to work with such big and yet humble and wonderful people.. I am truly grateful for all that I have right now.” Before sharing this, Rashmika shared the first look poster of Karthi from the film and pulled his leg saying that he looks ‘scary’ in the poster.

See her post here:

A few words about #Sulthan is that it’s my first Tamil film and since I was a little girl dad and I have watched so many Tamil films and it feels surreal that now I get to work with such big and yet humble and wonderful people.. I am truly greatful for all that I have right now — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) October 26, 2020

Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film is bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures. With the theatres in Tamil Nadu expected to be reopen, it looks like the makers of the film are planning to finish the film sooner. It can be expected that Sulthan will be one of the first films to be released in theatres after the lockdown. However, there’s no update from the filmmakers regarding the film’s release date.

