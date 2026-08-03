Rashmika Mandanna pens long note after sustaining 3rd injury amid shoot: ‘Was really hoping no one will know…’

Rashmika Mandanna was recently reported to have suffered a hip injury while filming Mysaa. Now, the actress has personally addressed the news by sharing a heartfelt note with her fans.

Rashmika Mandanna pens long note after injury

Taking to her social media handle, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “Hi guyssss! Injuries suck… and I was really hoping that no one would get to know. But well. Sorry I’ve been MIA, but hieeee! I’m hereeee! It happened a while ago, and this is my third injury back-to-back. I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine…” (sic).

Here’s the post:

Rashmika Mandanna reassured fans that her injury was manageable and joked that it was a sign for her to take a break. She revealed that her recent injuries were caused by unexpected accidents and shared that she was spending her recovery period solving puzzles. In the same note, she confirmed that the injury occurred during a dance shoot for her film Mysaa .

The actress also joked about maintaining her fitness routine and avoiding weight gain while she was unable to work out.

Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the romantic comedy Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania. A spiritual sequel to Cocktail (2012), the film follows a couple whose vacation takes an unexpected turn after they meet a free-spirited woman who develops feelings for the man. The film received mixed reviews upon release.

Looking ahead, Rashmika will appear alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the period action film Ranabaali. Reportedly set in the late 1800s, the film is said to be inspired by events from that era, with Vijay portraying the role of a warrior. The film also features Arnold Vosloo in a key role and is scheduled to release on September 11, 2026.

Additionally, Rashmika will headline the action film Mysaa, directed by Rawindra Pulle. She is also rumoured to be part of Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone’s Raaka , though an official confirmation is awaited.

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