Rashmika Mandanna pens a powerful note as Dear Comrade co starring Vijay Deverakonda completes a year

As Dear Comrade starring Vijay Deverakonda completed one year of its release, Rashmika Mandanna penned a note on being a fighter and real.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Dear Comrade has completed one year of its release today, July 26. Unlike Vijay's other films like Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade's story is female-centric and Rashmika Mandanna plays a very strong role. The lead actors get equal importance, which is one of the highlights of the film. Directed by debutant Bharat Kamma, the film showcases a beautiful love story of Lilly and Bobby, fighting fears and fight for what we love. On the occasion of Dear Comrade's one-year of release, Rashmika penned a powerful note on Instagram.

As Dear Comrade completed one year of its release, Rashmika Mandanna penned a note on being a fighter and real. In her long Instagram post, she wrote, "One Year of Dear Comrade...being a woman..Being a fighter..Being real..Fight for what you love..Taking you through my journey of me from not knowing how to hold a cricket bat to having a kickass front-drive posture (at least ) Trust me when I say this.. anything....ANYTHING is possible if you make up your mind.. it’ll take time but it’s possible..you’ll get there.. just practice, have patience and a little bit of faith in yourself.. Sending you guys power and love in a package!."

The stunner shared a video also that sees her prepping up for her role and leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of her character.

Meanwhile, has acquired the rights of producing Dear Comrade's Hindi remake. The announcement was made last year after Johar watched the film with the director and Vijay Deverakonda in Mumbai.

