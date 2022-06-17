Rashmika Mandanna petting her furry baby Aura is the cutest thing we saw today; WATCH

Rashmika Mandanna's affectionately petting her furry friend Aura.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jun 17, 2022 07:08 PM IST  |  11.8K
Rashmika Mandanna petting her furry baby Aura
Rashmika Mandanna petting her furry baby Aura is the cutest thing we saw today; WATCH
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Our National crush Rashmika Mandanna is also a mom to her furry baby Aura. In a recent post by the Pushpa actress on Instagram, she can be seen affectionately petting her furry friend. This adorable video was captioned, "My oxytocin..." Auro often makers appearance on the star's social media handle. 

CLICK ON THE LINK TO SEE THE VIDEO

Also Read: Throwback: When Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen shared a sneak peek from the sets of Ok Kanmani; PHOTO

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!